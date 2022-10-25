MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County is set to fund its half of the local match for the Barkley Regional Airport terminal project. The fiscal court unanimously approved an ordinance to issue a bond for $3,065,000 for the project.
That money will be put toward the terminal, along with other needs for the airport. The city of Paducah and McCracken County are sharing the cost of the $6 million local match. Construction on the airport is well underway. In addition to the terminal the money can also be used on the aircraft parking apron, taxiway and other improvements. McCracken County Deputy Judge Executive Steve Doolittle says if there's money left over, the county can use it elsewhere.
"Whatever portion we don't use we can allocate to a future project. We do have some things on our debt board to be resolved, like 911 radio system and sports park, and could very well end up holding it and reallocating it to a different future project," Doolittle explained.
County leaders also got an update on the outdoor sports complex. McCracken County Community Development Project Manager Steve Ervin said discussions are ongoing to go over permitting for the facility, how money from the city and the county will be used for the project and possible design changes to the facility. Ervin said as the project picks up those meetings will become more frequent.
"The design meetings as well as the committee meetings that are made up of the city, the county and the STC (Sports Tourism Commission) folks, we will be meeting weekly," Ervin said. "The user group meetings will be first, and then the design meetings will be immediately following after that. So, that'll be happening every single week on Thursdays."
Both of the projects are being funded through interlocal agreements between the city and the county. County leaders could still pursue grant funds for the airport terminal to try and reduce the amount that would need to be paid through the local match.
The goal is to open the new airport terminal in the spring of 2023, and have the sports complex open in mid-2024.