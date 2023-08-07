MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — To celebrate the beginning of a new school year, the McCracken County Band is hosting a Spirit Night fundraiser at Chick-fil-A on Hinkleville Road in Paducah where 20% of the night's profits will go towards the school's band.
The event is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 7.
To help the band out, make an order by dining in, carry out, or drive-thru and let the cashier know you are with the McCracken County Band.
This fundraiser is not the only event the band was involved with.
On Saturday, August 5, the bands drum line led this year’s Kindness Color Walk in Noble Park.
They also hosted another Spirit Night fundraiser at La Delicia Fresh Mexican Grill in Loan Oak on Wednesday, August 2.
The reason the school band has been involved in the community recently is so they can afford things like the transportation of their equipment.
For more information about what the McCracken County High School Band has been doing in the community, visit the McCracken County Bands Facebook page.