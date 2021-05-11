MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY- For the first time in more than a year, band students in the McCracken County School District performed in-person to an audience Monday night.
The concert was outside of the high school, and was jam packed thanks to people getting the COVID vaccine and looser restrictions. Their last in-person concert was back in December of 2019. Bands from Lone Oak, Reidland, and Heath Middle School, along with the McCracken County High School Band and Jazz Ensemble took part in the concert. Kaleb McIntosh, a Junior with the jazz ensemble, says it's an exciting albeit nerve racking moment.
"It just kind of helps us show how much effort we actually put into our music. Because not a lot of recognition comes through being with the music program," McIntosh said. "But with moments like these it's just nice for the families to come out and show how much they care."
Like all other subjects, the pandemic impacted their learning process. Heath Middle School Band Director Spencer Sullivan says virtual learning was one of their biggest hurdles in teaching this year.
"When there's a will there's a way. And we've come up with some creative strategies to continue education the best we can through the camera. Obviously nothing can replace in person instruction, but the kids and the teachers, from what I've seen, have responded the best they can to virtual learning," Sullivan said.
While it wasn't the normal way to learn, it helped lay the proper ground work.
"I'm actually kind of new to the Jazz Ensemble, so I haven't had a really big chance to get to know the group. But from what I've seen it's been a really great experience," McIntosh said.
Going into his senior year McIntosh hopes to have a chance to bond more with the group over the next year.
Since Friday the McCracken County School district has only reported two cases of COVID-19 among students. There are no cases reported in staff members.