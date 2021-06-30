MCCRACKEN COUNTY — McCracken County leaders and community members on Tuesday celebrated the completion of a unity water tower design along Interstate 24.
Members of the community donated thousands of dollars to the project, and on Tuesday, county and city leaders formally thanked everyone.
The goal of the project is to combat the message of a large Confederate flag on private land that's visible to thousands of people across the highway.
The crowd at the McCracken County Courthouse was an example of what the unity water tower design is supposed to represent. People of various colors, races and creeds came together as one.
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer thanked the hundreds of people who donated.
"Let's not be fooled. As necessary as it was to speak this message of unity, let's not think because we say we are united, that doesn't mean we are," Clymer said.
There are other Confederate symbols in Paducah and McCracken County. There is a statue of Confederate Gen. Lloyd Tilghman in the Fountain Avenue neighborhood of Paducah. Paducah City Commissioner Raynarldo Henderson said he's open to talking about its future.
"I really do believe that, because of what we've seen today, that's a renewed, renewed in me that we can work this thing out, whatever this thing is, and make it happen," Henderson said.
There was one lone protester who said he represented the hundreds of Americans who fly the Confederate flag. He said he does not see the flag as a symbol of hate, oppression or racism.
"Too many people have been told that over the years. It has been war propaganda since 1863 that it was against slavery," said Clayton Norton, the man protesting the unity water tower. "Slavery was a major issue, but the government was being oppressive to the states."
Norton's sign read "Mural is an act of bigotry and hate. End Confederate profiling," and "It is disturbing that those who act so loudly against bigotry and hate cannot recognize it in themselves."
Paducah Mayor George Bray said he thinks there is more to be done regarding the Confederate flag.
"I believe the time has come to elevate this conversation to another level. While we all agree that the flag can fly there, I believe it is best served to be flown somewhere else," said Bray. "And I would respectfully like to ask the Sons of the Confederacy to explore a way to move that flag to a less conspicuous location.
The message of the people at the courthouse was clear: that unity is the only symbol they believe in.