PADUCAH-- A McCracken County community wants visitors to see a message of unity as they enter county lines, but that message costs money.
That is why county, city, and community leaders held a special concert to raise funds for that purpose.
Paducah Southside Association hosted a free concert at the Noble Park Amphitheater Saturday afternoon in a final push to raise funds for the "United We Stand" mural project.
The mural will be painted on a Paducah water tower near I-24.
Paducah band " A Different Sound" played live music, favorite and original songs for everyone to dance to.
Mayor of Paducah George Bray said it is important for the project to come to fruition.
" I can't think of no project that's anymore worthy than the opportunity to show unified hands both black and white on our water tower on I-24 coming in," said Bray.
The water tower sits across from a Sons of Confederate Memorial Park where a confederate flag flies.
McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer proposed the mural project, receiving support from city and community leaders.
"This tower is going to speak for decades to come, a message of unity in our community," said Clymer.
"Those flags speak so our water tower's going to speak louder."
More than two dozen people showed up, donated money, and enjoyed being with neighbors.
Cheryl Sullivan sat with her daughter to enjoy the moment.
" I would like to see more, but I think the rain kept a lot of people away, but the ones that are here, seem to be really enjoying themselves, especially the younger folks," said Sullivan.
Natalie Hutchins said unity is important.
"For those of you who couldn't come out here I mean that's fine, y'all have your reasons, but let me just say that this event is very important, and it brings us all closer together," said Hutchins.
Food was also available, encouraging more donations. The event raised $815.
"We don't need very much more, you know, whatever we raise I know we're going to get the project done," said Clymer.
" I've got no doubt, ain't had any doubt since before we had anybody."
People enjoyed spending time together, displaying their message of unity.
Clymer said they expect the mural to be up in the middle of June.