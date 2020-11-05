PADUCAH — The McCracken County Clerk's Office is counting remaining absentee ballots that can impact the outcomes of some close local races.
The Kentucky Secretary of State's Office says as long as mail-in absentee ballots are postmarked Nov. 3, they can be accepted by county clerks until Friday, Nov. 6.
Wednesday, McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs and her team processed 941 absentee ballots.
"We are opening those up, making sure the signatures are where they're supposed to be, doing that sort of thing, and we're scanning them. So we're just processing the rest of the ballots that we have received," said Griggs.
In addition to the 941 absentee ballots processed Wednesday, Griggs said there are still 748 ballots sent out that have yet to be received. Griggs said she will accept them until 6 p.m. Friday.
"The board of elections, we plan on meeting again, probably later in the afternoon on Friday and processing what we have up to that point," Griggs explained. "And then, I plan on - I already made arrangements at the post office to meet someone over there at 6 p.m., since that's the deadline. And they'll give me any ballots if they received any up to that point."
The county clerk's office will then process those absentee ballots that are postmarked Nov. 3 at the latest, before releasing the final election results Friday night.
"I won't be releasing any more totals until Friday because the scanner, once we -- like if I closed it down and release those (Wednesday), we would have to have another scanner for Friday's totals," Griggs said. "And because of the volume of the in-person voters, early in-person and the mail-in ballots, we had to use several of the machines. So we don't have any more machines certified to be able to close this one down and then open another one up for Friday."
Two contests that will be affected by the remaining absentee ballots are the McCracken County Board of Education 5th District race and the Paducah City Commissioners race.
In the former, incumbent Chris Taylor (1,762) led Alice Shemwell (1,738) by only 24 votes, according to the tallies released Tuesday night.
Meanwhile, the top four vote-getters in the Paducah City Commissioners race would be elected. But as of Tuesday night, Carol Gault (4,351), who had the fourth highest number of votes, was only 522 votes ahead of fifth-place finisher Melinda Winchester (3,829).
Prior to receiving the remaining absentee ballots, Griggs said about 35,000 McCracken County residents voted in the general election.
"It's been different kind of stresses between the two elections. But I tell ya, I just - I feel very proud of what we've accomplished," Griggs said. "I couldn't have done it without my staff and the county board of elections. I just feel really good about the election in all."