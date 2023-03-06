Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois...Kentucky...Missouri... Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam affecting Ballard and Pulaski Counties. Ohio River at Cairo affecting Alexander, Fulton, Hickman, Pulaski, Mississippi, Carlisle and Ballard Counties. Ohio River at Paducah affecting Massac, Livingston, McCracken and Pope Counties. .Runoff from recent heavy rain has caused minor flooding on the lower Ohio River from Paducah to Cairo. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...From Thursday morning to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 34.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 39.0 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. &&