MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY- The McCracken County Office of Emergency heard your concerns at a meeting Sunday afternoon, following Friday's tornado that went through Freemont. People were able to speak with members from emergency management, along with county leaders, at the Hendron Freemont Fire Station on Old Mayfield Road.
They plan to have daily meetings at 4:30 p.m. to exchange information with the public and see what needs to be done. McCracken County Emergency Management Director Rob Estes says the meetings are essential to assist the community.
"Just to be able to have a place where they're able to bring in and have their questions answered every day. Information is the key," Estes said. "For them to give us their information so we can come back and problem solve."
The McCracken County Office of Emergency Management is available for debris cleanup and to connect you with resources to help with recovery. They ask you avoid putting debris in ditches, because it could lead to flooding.