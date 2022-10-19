BOWLING GREEN, KY — The McCracken County Mustangs nearly pulled off their first state tournament win in school history on Tuesday night, but fell 7-6 in penalty kicks to Bowling Green in the first round of the KHSAA State Tournament.
McCracken County's Jack Housman scored the tying goal with under 15 minutes left in regulation. They would head into overtime tied 1-1.
After two scoreless overtime periods, they then went into penalty kicks where the Mustangs missed on their 7th kick giving the Purples the win.
McCracken County finishes their season 17-5-3.