MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County leaders are starting the process to build the proposed outdoor sports complex. The group unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance to enter into an interlocal agreement (ILA) with the city of Paducah to partner on the project.
The county is pushing to get the agreement fully signed within the next few weeks. The Paducah City Commission will still need to have the first reading of the ordinance for the agreement, which is set to be under discussion at their meeting on Tuesday. After that, both local governments could do a second reading to approve the deal.
It's taken some time for the proposed $42 million sports facility to get to this stage. The city and county agreed to a memorandum of understanding in June of 2021, and more than a year later are moving to get the crucial ILA signed. County leaders knocked down the first domino Monday evening at their fiscal court meeting.
"We've had four or five drafts since we've gone to the city with their input," said McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer.
The city and county will be required to follow the 15 terms they laid out in their deal, including sharing the cost of upgrading Stuart Nelson Park Road, each government putting $12.5 million into accounts for the project and facing penalties for noncompliance with the deal.
"I think we have an agreement that is good for the community. It's not only good for the fiscal court and our finances, and the city and their finances, it's good for the citizens of McCracken County because it's going to provide a facility," County Commissioner Bill Bartleman said. "You don't even have to be on a traveling baseball team or softball team to go and enjoy what this facility is going to be."
"It'll be a neat place for years to come when we get Stuart Nelson Park and our property put together," Commissioner Jeff Parker said.
McCracken County and Paducah will also share excess revenue, or shortfalls in money the complex brings in.
"Three and a half years ago we started the Sports Tourism Commission project, and that has generated over $3 million of revenue," Commissioner Eddie Jones explained.
McCracken County Project Manager Steve Ervin said the goal is to break ground next summer, with construction set to take about two years to finish. Clymer said they will look into doing a joint meeting with the city, county and McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission for the final reading on the agreement.