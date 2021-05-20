MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The priority for McCracken County is funding sports tourism and infrastructure.
That's becoming clearer as the McCracken County Fiscal Court hashes out a budget for its next fiscal year.
In budget meetings this week, commissioners voted to fund all sports organizations that requested money.
Last fiscal year, the fiscal court gave sports organizations a combined $78,500.
This year, the groups are receiving a combined $136,300. Two organizations asked for additional funding for capital infrastructure: the Lone Oak Tennis Association and the Youth Soccer Association.
The Lone Oak Tennis Association asked for $35,000 to go towards fixing the courts.
"We're resurfacing all 12 courts, which they all desperately need it," said Lone Oak Tennis Association President Russell Sloan. "We actually have now completed the replacement on four of the courts with LED lights, we're going to replace the other four courts with LED lights, makes some improvements to the fence."
The association already raised about $83,000 for the $135,000 project.
The courts are used by the McCracken County Tennis Teams, host regional conferences and have hosted the Ohio Valley Conference.
The courts are also open to the public.
The fiscal court voted to give them $39,000 to help with capital improvements and for the team.
County Commissioner Jeff Parker said it's a good use of county dollars.
"If you go by there any time, weather permitting they are packed, and even the high school — McCracken County High School — they have several tournaments through the year," said Parker.
The county is also allotting $10,000 each to Lone Oak baseball, Heath baseball and softball, and Reidland Farley baseball.
The Youth Soccer Association is getting $59,800 for facility improvements on the condition that the association is involved in the construction process.