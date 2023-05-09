MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Fiscal Court discussed two major projects with direct ties to our area's economic success during its meeting on Monday.
One project deals with expenses related to the new Barkley Regional Airport terminal.
The other was an interlocal agreement for repairs to the roof of the Paducah Convention Center. The new interlocal agreement is between the Paducah Convention Center and the McCracken County Fiscal Court.
Commissioners tabled both discussions, waiting to have meetings with the Barkley Regional Airport Authority and the Paducah Convention Center Board. However, with the airport terminal project, there were additional conversations that dealt with money possibly going back to the county and the city.
"We're waiting to move forward on whether or not we get those funds back from the Barkley Regional Airport Board, because we haven't had a meeting yet," County Commissioner Richard Abraham said. "So we're waiting for the interlocal agreement to be agreed upon, because their board hasn't had a chance to go over all the details."
County commissioners discussed funding possibly going back to the county and the city after the airport received more funding for the sewer expansion portion of the terminal project.
An email that circulated among fiscal court members that we received from County Commissioner Eddie Jones says the airport received an additional $7.3 million in funding.
Of that amount, $4.1million will cover the $2.1 million sewer expansion.
However, no decision was made.
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer said it's important to discuss the next steps with airport officials.
"See if we can come to a mutual agreement on how to approach this, and we certainly want to work with our partners in this thing and come to an agreement on what's the best way for the airport and the county and the city to proceed," said Clymer.
The interlocal agreement is waiting on discussion, too.
"There's still some work we can do even without the interlocal agreement, but we'd love to have that in place before doing anything," said Clymer. "I heard from Michelle Campbell in an email this morning, she said they as a board have not sat down and gone through the interlocal agreement."
The new Barkley Regional Airport terminal is a $42 million construction project.
It's funded by federal, state, Paducah and McCracken County tax dollars.