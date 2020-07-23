MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — For the past couple of months, McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer has held racial unity meetings. Clymer says the third meeting they held a few weeks ago will be the last one they're having. However, Clymer says just because the racial unity meetings are ending, that doesn't mean mending race relations is over. In fact, he believes it's just the beginning.
"I don't know why we need to talk more about it. I think we just need to get off the couch and get busy," says Clymer.
The meetings were originally initiated to look at potential racial prejudice in local law enforcement agencies. Clymer says the meetings showed there isn't a major racial problem within our police, but proved there is distrust in the community.
"It's just a matter I think of the police and the Black community getting to understand that there is not racism, that they're going to be treated fair by our police department and our sheriff's department," says Clymer.
Paducah NAACP President J.W. Cleary says he feels the unity meetings were a good thing.
"We've aired out some of the stuff we need to do, so now lets try and do it," says Cleary.
Cleary also believes there isn't a racial issue among local police. The biggest local issue Cleary believes needs to be addressed is a lack of diversity in the workplace.
"I feel that sometimes that a lot of our workplaces, our businesses throughout the town, could do better on African-American hiring," says Cleary.
Cleary and Clymer agree that mending race relations as a whole will require people interacting with the people of other races and simply treating everyone fairly.
"It has to be a change of heart within everybody. Everybody can play a part in it," says Cleary.
Clymer and Cleary say the upcoming Eighth of August celebration in Paduah will be a great opportunity for people of all races to come together and learn from one another.