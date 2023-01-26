PADUCAH — Changes are coming to Carson Park in Paducah. McCracken County leaders are working to decide what additions could benefit visitors and the community. Changes can already be seen at the park. Floral Hall was renovated, and county leaders put up new horse gates.
Ideas for the future range from hosting a farmer’s market to indoor horse arenas. McCracken County Commissioner Eddie Jones says whatever they do, they want to be a good neighbor.
"It's vital in this project, because when this park began back in 1937 right after the flood, that's where the city ended. Now, the city is growing around it. People have made huge investments in their home and in their life. So, we need to be careful about we do, so that whatever we do fits with the residential growth around this park," he says.
Tristen Hall has been riding horses her entire life. For her, Carson Park in Paducah is more than just a place to ride. "It would help the kids, because they come through and, you know, pet the horses, and it keeps a lot of the kids out of trouble around here," she says.
Hall and her horse, Pegasus, are competitive barrel racers. Riding is an outlet for Hall. Talk of new additions to the park, such as an indoor horse arena, means everything to her.
"I'm not able to train for that at all right now due to the rain, so it will definitely benefit me, being able to continue my training," says hall.
County leaders are looking to hear from people like Hall to see what new additions will benefit the community, including horse-related changes and others.
"How can we make this park, which is 25 acers now in the middle of our city, how can we make it more of a park for more of us?" says Jones.
Jones is passionate about Carson Park. He says opinions from the entire community are welcome and vital.
"We'll have some public meetings about it, so particularly if you live in the area, we’re very interested," he says.
The main goal for the county is to create a park that provides spaces for everyone. Hall shared how important the space has been for her.
"I know for me, my horse definitely helped pull me out of depression and things like that, that doctors and therapist didn’t really pull me out of as well as my horse did," says Hall.
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer says community members who have ideas for the park are welcome to email him at cclymer@mccrackencountyky.gov.