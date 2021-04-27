MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Changes could be on the way for the proposed McCracken County Outdoor Sports Complex. On Monday, the county fiscal court discussed downsizing parts of the project to make it more affordable. The current design plan projects the complex will cost more than $40 million. McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer doesn't want to make major changes to the facility unless it's absolutely necessary.
"We all know if we go too low, if we don't build this thing with enough glitz and glamour and attractions, that what we have is a local park for our kids to play on," Clymer said. "We don't have travel ball, we don't have tourists coming in, and we've lost all that that we've been working to build."
The county wants to be equal partners with the city of Paducah for the project. If the city agrees, Stuart Nelson Park will hold the complex's soccer fields. The old Bluegrass Downs track will hold the softball and baseball fields, and the grandstand will be renovated to allow spectators to use. Clymer went over options they could look in to if the city chooses not to be an equal partner.
"For our $20 million, build an outstanding soccer facility, rehab that grandstand and have it extremely nice," Clymer said. "The one downside to that, of course, is that soccer fields fit best because of the lay of the land and the dimensions of the land, at Stuart Nelson."
Commissioner Bill Bartleman wants to look into areas they could make adjustments. Bartleman's hopeful it would help trim any unnecessary costs.
"I think we need to take a close look at that and not just accept that it's a $40 million project. I think we need to sharpen our pencils and see if we can cut the cost back, but again, not impede the quality of the facility," Bartleman said.
Clymer is pushing to meet with the Paducah City Commission early next week to discuss the project. I reached out to Paducah Mayor George Bray for his thoughts on the county's discussion to downsize the project.
Bray replied with this statement:
"The City is committed to being a strategic and financial partner with the County on the outdoor sports park. We believe it is a project that will move our entire community forward. However, the city has multiple projects that must be balanced, including an aging stormwater system, partnering with the county on a 911 system upgrade and the completion of the Barkley Regional Airport terminal, among other priorities that will require consideration of the $20M in bond funds. Going forward we look forward to partnering with the county and will do everything possible to make this project a reality."