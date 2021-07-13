MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — After tabling two memorandums of understanding for the Paducah E-911 center and McCracken County outdoor sports complex, county leaders turned their attention toward the Second Amendment.
The fiscal court approved a resolution that will make the county a Second Amendment sanctuary. Commissioner Jeff Parker introduced the resolution near the end of the meeting Monday. In essence, it says that the county supports the right to gun ownership, and would be in opposition to any unconstitutional laws that would restrict gun rights.
"Each citizen has the right to bear arms," Parker said. "We just state that we're in favor of that, behind the Constitution, federal law, state law, or county law."
This isn't the first time McCracken County leaders have looked over this type of resolution. They declined to pass a similar one in early 2020.
"The first time we went to school on it, the attorney general of the state of Kentucky went to school on it. He put out a ruling on it that looks like it gave us a window of opportunity to join in," Parker said.
McCracken County Attorney Sam Clymer doesn't agree with Attorney General Daniel Cameron's analysis on the issue.
"As lacking as that analysis was, it was a good faith analysis that was published by the attorney general," Clymer said. "Then he arrived, or his assistant attorney general arrived at a conclusion that will enable this to be done."
Commissioners Bill Bartleman and Eddie Jones joined Parker in supporting the resolution.
"We've had some other counties that have filed, and we can kind of step back and take a look and say, 'Hey, that works.' We're going to mimic what they've done and we'll be good," Parker said. "So I think the timing was right to do it now."
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer didn't vote on the resolution. During the meeting he called it, "superfluous." He said he wasn't voting because his understanding of Robert's Rules of Order means, as judge executive, he would not need to cast a vote unless it was to make a difference in the outcome.
You can read a copy of the McCracken County Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution below: