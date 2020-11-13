PADUCAH - The McCracken County Public Library will not be offering curbside or telephone reference service today, Friday, November 13th.
Library management says they learned Thursday night that an employee who had been working on the curbside service team this week tested positive. The library will work with local health officials to determine if any additional employees need to be tested or quarantine.
Curbside service will continue once the building has a deep cleaning and more staff is available to work. Update will be posted on the library's Facebook.
The library has been closed to the public since October 31st because of McCracken County being a red zone for COVID-19.