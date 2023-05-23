MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — "A new layer of security," is how a local principal describes security system improvements on campus. The new weapons detection system is called OpenGate. McCracken County Schools are in the process of installing the detectors district wide.
The new system will officially go into effect at the beginning of the upcoming fall semester, but Monday, McCracken County High School students got to become familiar with the equipment by simulating walking through them. OpenGate calls this "free flowing" technology. Principal Matthew Houser says this is another step forward for district security.
It’s a new addition with students and staff in mind. "I always try to say our top concern is student and staff safety, because both are important," says Houser. He has been working at McCracken County High School since the doors first opened. This is his fourth year as principal, and he's watched the school make improvements.
"We're always looking at moving forward and enhancing what we already have, whether it’s procedure, protocol," he says.
He describes the OpenGate weapons detectors as another layer of protection in the halls. "I feel like we already do a lot to make sure students are safe. If there is something that we can use to enhance security, of course were going explore it," says Houser.
When someone walks through the detectors, the devices won’t pick up common things like cellphones and keys. That's because the devices are looking for dense metals and weapons. Director of Campus Police Austin Guill says a lot of research went into implementing the OpenGate detectors.
"I spoke with the athletic director at Ohio State University...then some of the other school districts around here. We spoke with them as well. We also did on-site visits to a couple of those schools to see them action," Guill says.
"This goes hand and hand with the check-in process, the locking perimeter doors, the surveillance system, things of that nature,” Guill says. “So this is the just another enhancement of the security measures we already have in place.”
Guill and Houser agree this is a step in the right direction towards enhancing security measures in McCracken County Public Schools.