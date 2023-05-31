PADUCAH, KY — It has become a yearly tradition for the McCracken County Mustangs to be practicing in early June as they get ready for the state tournament.
This year is no different.
The Mustangs will be making their 9th straight trip to the state tournament this week. They'll face Shelby County in the first round on Thursday morning in Lexington.
"We are used to this postseason feeling," said senior Eli James. "It is the best time of year to come out here. It is not learning anymore, it is fun. I think that is what we are coming out here and doing."
"I think they are ready to play," head coach Zach Hobbs said. "The grind through our regular season, getting through regional tournament, the schedule we had, the injuries we have had this year, all of those things I think have helped prepare us. I think this team is ready. I think we will go up there and compete and whatever happens, happens, and we are not going to hang our hat on anything. We get back up there for the ninth time in a row and just try to win one game at a time."
The Mustangs and Shelby County will begin at 10 a.m. eastern time at Counter Clocks Field in Lexington, KY.