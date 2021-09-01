MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Schools is making a $1 million investment toward COVID-19 mitigation in schools.
This week, the district will start installing air disinfection devices in every classroom.
For 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the air in classrooms is being purified with NanoStrike technology to reduce harmful microorganisms.
It works like a lightning strike, according to Brad Cleaver, the vice president of sales for MEDformance. The Tennessee-based medical equipment supplier provided the devices from WellAir a company that makes air purification devices,
"It uses heat. Once the microorganisms flow over the coils, it acts as a lightning strike and destroys and deactivates those pathogens immediately," Cleaver said.
You'll find the technology in hospitals and long-term care facilities. The technology used for the air disinfectant devices has been used for about 10 years now. To install one device in every classroom costs about $1 million. The money being used comes from dedicated COVID-19 funds from the federal government.
McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter said the technology is another layer of COVID mitigation.
"There are laws, safety laws, that require us to keep our doors shut, windows shut," Carter said. "So, you know, it's very difficult to circulate fresh air and purify the air when you have guidance that you have to adhere to."
The air quality can be checked periodically to make sure things are working.
"This is where our students are. This is where our staff are. This is where they are, and this is where they're teaching and educating our kids, and this is the air we're cleaning," he said.
Carter said the technology is one step in keeping students in the classroom. The devices should be installed in each classroom in the district by the end of September. Currently, four schools are fully outfitted.