MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Students learning in-person in McCracken County Schools can expect to be in school four days a week, starting in October, the school district's superintendent announced Wednesday.
In a letter released to the public, McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter said in-person instruction will take place Tuesdays through Fridays, starting Oct. 12. Carter said Mondays will be used for teacher planning and learning from home.
Since McCracken County students returned to classrooms for the fall semester, they have attended on an A/B schedule, with students in group A attending on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and students in group B attending Wednesdays and Fridays. Carter said the school district will return to the A/B schedule if the need arises as the pandemic continues.
Carter said the district will continue to offer virtual learning through the end of the school year for families who chose that option.
"This crisis has demanded incredible flexibility and patience from you and your children, and I am in awe of how you've risen to the challenge," Carter said in his letter to parents and guardians. "I am deeply grateful for each of you, and for the dedication you've shown to your children and community."