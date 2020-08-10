MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY— Temperature checks, mask requirements, and hand sanitizer in classrooms are just a handful of safety measures school districts are taking to bring students back to class.
The first noticeable change McCracken County Schools students will see is at the bus stop. Chrissy Hicks, one of the district's bus drivers, said bus rides will be different.
"They're going to have assigned seats," Hicks said. "We're going to be loading back to front and they may not get to sit with their friends this year, and they may."
Students will be required to have their temperature checked and put hand sanitizer on before getting onto the bus. They'll also be required to wear masks the entire time. Paul Childers, another bus driver, said they'll be cleaning the buses after each run.
"In between runs we're going to sanitize the bus and then at the end of the morning run then we'll disinfect the bus," Childers said.
McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter said there are major changes being made to bus routes. The goal is to have all students on the bus for a shorter time.
"We've had some students in the past have to catch the bus as early as six o'clock," Carter said. "Get on a shuttle and then get to school at 7:30, 7:35, so an hour and a half in the morning and just the reverse in the afternoon. So that's three hours, whereas, we expect students to be able to get on the bus and come straight to school no matter what part of the county they live in within 45 minutes."
Inside the school buildings, hallway traffic is going to be more regulated.
"We're going to have traffic patterns we're going to have to try to create, much like Walmart or the grocery stores that you go into," Carter said. "You see signage on the floor, be aware of social distancing."
There's an option for students to take strictly virtual classes for the year. Carter said about 25% of students are taking the virtual option, meaning district-wide, more than 5,000 students will be physically in the classroom.
"Very important to get people back to interact with one another on a personal level," Carter said. "Virtual you can only do so much, but you're still looking through a screen. You don't get, again, the emotion and that personal interaction that's very important."
Teachers in the district are having to prepare to teach in-person, and provide virtual content for their students. Steven Woods teaches seventh grade world history at Heath Middle School. Woods is ready to have students back in the classroom, even if he has to wear a mask while he teaches.
"You are teaching them a lot more than just content," Woods said. "You are reinforcing their values, teaching them how to learn, teaching them how to study, teaching them how to talk to each other, how to debate–friendly debates. I mean that's something that you can try to mimic that online, but you can't get it outside of the classroom."
The district will be disinfecting classrooms and high touch areas on a daily basis. Carter knows this year will be tough on students and staff.
"It's going to be trying times, but we're going to work together through this," Carter said. "Our teachers are excited, I mean, the fact that nearly 100% said they wanted to come back to see their kids, to serve their kids, to serve their community, is a testament of why everybody here is McCracken Proud."
The district's first day for students is August 24th.