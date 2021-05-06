MCCRACKEN COUNTY — All McCracken County Sheriff's Office deputies will have updated and new body cameras this year.
Sheriff Matt Carter has advocated for all deputies to be assigned a body camera since he came into office. Previous budget discussions with the McCracken County Fiscal Court didn't allow for about six deputies in two specialized units to have individual body cameras. Carter said the drug and the investigation unit each shared one body camera per division.
"Body cameras have become something that the public expects," Carter said. "In my career I've seen the body cams be far more beneficial to the officer then not."
Carter said the department will add eight new body cameras to its existing contract with Axon, a popular body camera company. The department has a five-year contract with the company, which is up for renewal and allows the current body camera fleet to be upgraded this year. The eight additional body cameras will cost the department an extra $11,000.
A 2016 study released by the United States Department of Justice revealed thousands of law enforcement agencies didn't have body cameras because they couldn't afford them.
Carter said body camera video has exonerated deputies from false claims.
"I think there's a degree of accountability to the officer too knowing that everything that they're doing is being recorded," he said.
Carter said all deputies on the road have had body cameras for about 13 years.
Recently, the department policy surrounding deputies and body cameras was brought into question.
A west Kentucky defense attorney said body cameras need to be on the radar of all law enforcement.
"As a defense attorney, I review the body cam in every case where it is available. Many times, it helps me counsel my client much more effectively," said Dennie Leach. "Body cams not only protect the people interacting with law enforcement, but they protect the Officers themselves. It really should be considered a necessity and essential tool for law enforcement."
The Paducah Police Department fitted all of its officers with body cameras in 2015. The only offices without body cameras are the Chief of Police and the two assistant chiefs.
In a 2016 study, the DOJ found only 47% of all law enforcement agencies in the US had body cameras. Kentucky State Police and dozens of west Kentucky agencies were among those who didn't have any or enough body cameras
A local social justice advocate said body cameras for every deputy in McCracken county are long overdue.
"Misconduct doesn't just happen at bigger cities, at larger cities, you know. It can happen at any level," said Anna Hughes, a Paducah native. "I think with body camera footage it provides a factual recording and report of exactly what happened at every encounter."
Hughes believes body cameras should be turned on for the entire shifts of law enforcement agencies.
McCracken County Commissioner and lawyer Eddie Jones said the footage is vital.
"It's excellent preservation of evidence for civil disputes, which are important to me, but it's also very important for the protection of the community and the officer as to here's what happened, here's what was said," Jones said.
A local service fraternity, the Moose Lodge, is paying the $11,000 price tag for the new cameras for one year. After that, they'll be paid for from the fiscal court budget.