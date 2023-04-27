MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Department has requested more competitive pay and updated equipment. Sheriff Ryan Norman made that plea to the McCracken County Fiscal Court on Wednesday. Specifically, Norman wants an 8% pay increase for deputies and around $125,000 for new equipment.
The sheriff’s office is looking to add dash cams for patrol vehicles, virtual reality training equipment and renewing contracts with companies that provide other equipment.
The goal is to protect the public at all costs.
"I believe that the public believes that we should have the technology," Norman says. The sheriff says there is no footing the bill when it comes to the public's expectations and safety.
"People want to see pictures. They want to see videos to show it. The proof is there. It's a liability standpoint as well," he says.
Norman says all of his requests at the fiscal court meeting on Wednesday were made with the public in mind.
He says adding new equipment and technology like dash cams will benefit the community in the long run.
"It always makes it easier to get convictions when things are on video. It takes any question, question out," he says.
He also was adamant about updating training equipment and methods.
"If nothing else, the sheriff's office, when we’re gone, if we can say we set a good training standard, that if a shooting event were to happen in McCracken County, we know how to respond to it," he says.
While Norman is requesting a lot, he says he is aware of the cost.
"We are conscious that this is taxpayer money, but I do believe it’s something we need and the public probably expects us to have," he says.
Again, Norman also requested an 8% increase for deputy pay.
He says closing the pay gap from neighboring law enforcement agencies would help with recruitment.
The fiscal court did not vote on the sheriff's request Wednesday. However, he remains optimistic that the fiscal court and the public will understand.