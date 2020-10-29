MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sports and Tourism Commission met Wednesday to discuss potential locations for a county outdoor athletic complex. The conversation about the potential location was held during executive session.
The Sports and Tourism Commission is not releasing which location they are considering to the public yet, but they say they hope to announce it in the coming weeks.
For the past couple of years, improved baseball, softball, and soccer fields are something local leaders have talked about a lot. Now, some progress is finally being made on a county sports complex.
"It could transform our community," says McCracken County Commissioner Eddie Jones.
Jones has been a strong advocate for the outdoor athletic facility. He says the next step is firming up a location and getting all parties involved on the same page.
"We need a community-wide fundraising effort, and we need both the city and the county together on the same project," says Jones.
The city of Paducah has had interest in sports and recreation facilities. Before the pandemic, the city was pursing a project that involved building a multimillion-dollar aquatic center. That project has been put on hold because of the pandemic, but City Manager Jim Arndt says the city is interested in being involved with the outdoor athletic facility.
"You know, that's one of our 'win' initiatives, to assist the sports commission and the county with that endeavor," says Arndt.
While the city is willing to be involved with the athletic complex, it's unclear exactly what the city commission's role will be.
"The idea of some outdoor recreation facilities has always been a priority of this current commission. You know, the soccer fields, baseball fields, and the softball fields, but what extent the county and the sports commission is gonna', you know, need participation from the city, we're not sure yet," says Arndt.
It's unclear what the timeline for the project is. Sports and Tourism Commission Chairman Jim Dudley is optimistic the project will be deep in progress by this time next year.
"We see ourselves being able to make the announcement, have a master plan, break ground and be kind of letting the public know what's coming," says Dudley.
The cost of the project is unknown at this point. The sports and tourism commission and the McCracken County Fiscal Court hope that a large portion of the project will be paid with revenue from the county hotel transient room tax.