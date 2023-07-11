MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Things are on schedule and moving forward for the sports complex in McCracken County.
Project managers updated county leaders during Monday’s fiscal court meeting. Right now, it's still in the design phase, but that's expected to wrap up by the end of July. Then, construction planning begins, and that's when county leaders really expect progress to pick up.
The McCracken County Fiscal Court, the city of Paducah and the Sports Tourism Commission are working together on the complex.
The 105-acre sports facility will be located on the site of the former Bluegrass Downs and Stuart Nelson Park.
It will host recreational sports events, including baseball, softball and soccer.
Project managers outlined the ongoing progress and expected timeline Monday.
Opening day is set spring 2025.
Construction is set to begin March 15, 2024, and expected to take one year to complete.
So far, the project is progressing as expected and county leaders are hoping it stays that way.
There are many moving pieces in the $42 million sports complex project.
Project Manager Steve Ervin says all those pieces are working together in his update to the McCracken County Fiscal Court.
Judge executive Craig Clymer says it's good news to hear.
“It's exciting to see it come from just sort of a dream to approaching that reality,” Clymer says.
So far, there have been no surprises in the project.
Ervin credits that to the team behind the project and the prep work done ahead of time.
“We did quite a bit of work early on, before this process started, as far as phase one, of what we thought may be wetlands or what. So, we already had an idea of what's out there,” says Ervin.
It's a great start, and Clymer hopes the momentum continues.
“There may be some hiccups some bumps. You expect that there would be, but we just call those challenges. We just overcome them and we get this done,” Clymer says.
From choosing materials to define parking areas, they're focusing on the details.
Clymer says honoring McCracken County history is one area of focus.
“There will be a very nice tribute to Dr. Nelson and the legacy of that park and so that'll cover that,” says Clymer.
Clymer says leaders are considering naming the complex after Stuart Nelson, but it's not a done deal.
The Sports Tourism Commission is also purchasing property nearby to use as a storage warehouse.
Clymer says building the warehouse would've cost upwards of $500,000.
They purchased this property for just under $200,000.
The dog park in Stuart Nelson Park is relocating to Noble Park.
Leaders hoping to open that dog park in October or November of this year, before the sports complex construction begins.
Also Monday, the fiscal court voted on next steps for the E-911 center upgrades.
The county will issue an intent to award letter will go to Communications International to provide a public safety radio communication system upgrade.
In total, eight reviewers assessed bids from two companies, Motorola and Communications International.
It was a unanimous decision for C.I.
Clymer says now that this decision has been made, they can pick up the pace of the project.