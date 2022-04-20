MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Kentucky counties in the Local 6 area are set to receive more than $240 million in state funding for major highway projects. It's being provided through House Bill 242, which was recently signed into law by Gov. Andy Beshear.
McCracken County is set to get more than $46 million from the state. $16 million will be directly invested into improving Kentucky 1286, also known as Friendship Road. Friendship Road is a tight, winding, two-lane road that's seen its fair share of accidents over the year. McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer says the road will be easier to drive on once the project's done.
"This is going to straighten out those curves," Clymer said. "It's going to be three lanes, so there will be a turning lane in there, that's strong. There's going to be a walk or a bike lane there beside it."
Clymer added that the highway projects will allow them to make the county's Triple Rail Site more accessible to prospective economic development projects. The plan is to add a new access road to that area.
"They want developed land, and they need a good road leading into that facility because there's going to be a lot of traffic coming in and out of there. And there's going to be a lot of money coming in and out of there. We're trying to do our due diligence to get that prepared," Clymer said.
The ultimate goal is to make the roads in McCracken County safer for you to drive on, no matter the season. The projects are going to take place and be funded over the 2022, 2023 and 2024 fiscal years.
The most recent data from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says an average of more than 5,000 cars use Friendship Road on a daily basis. To read the full list of highway projects for the state, download the document below.