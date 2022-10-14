BENTON, Ky. - McCracken County defeated Marshall County 2-0 on Thursday to win its third-straight regional championship.

In what was a back-and-forth scoreless first half, the Mustangs finally broke through midway through the second half with a header from Johnny Stevens. 

McCracken County's Josh Kuntz added a goal with 16 minutes remaining in the game to give the Mustangs some insurance. Kuntz was named the First Region MVP on Thursday.

With the win, the Mustangs advance to the state tournament, which begins on Monday, Oct. 17. They will face Bowling Green.