Prior to the 2022-23 season, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs had never won a single game in the KHSAA Sweet 16.
But this year, that all changed.
The Lady Mustangs made it all the way to the state championship on Saturday, and even though their season ended in a loss, they have plenty to be proud of.
McCracken County fell 68-53 over the weekend to defending champion Sacred Heart.
That loss ended a historic season for McCracken County, which saw them win three games in the state tournament, and record the most wins in school history.
Sacred Heart couldn't be stopped on Saturday, shooting 71 percent from the field in the blowout win.
But even though the Lady Mustangs fell short of their ultimate goal, head coach Scott Sivills said his team will always be remembered.
"We won our first game; that was history made," he said. "We won game number two; history made. We won today; history made. We've done some history-making moments this year. Thirty-five wins is the most in school history. Don't know if that will ever be topped for awhile. We're a very proud program; a very proud team. We have a lot of accomplishments individually. We had a lot of kids score 1000 points this year. Nothing to be ashamed of."
McCracken County's season ended with a 35-3 record.