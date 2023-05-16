PADUCAH, KY — McCracken County senior softball standout Annie White signed with Western Kentucky to continue her softball career on Monday afternoon.
White has had an exceptional senior season with the Lady Mustangs where she is currently hitting .506. To go along with that, White has hit 10 home runs this season, which puts her in the top-25 in the state this year.
White and McCracken County will begin their postseason run on Tuesday night when they face Paducah Tilghman in the 2nd District Championship.
White was just one of several Mustang student-athletes that signed athletic scholarships on Monday.