MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Students at McCracken County Schools will continue learning virtually into December. Superintendent Steve Carter made the announcement to the district's Board of Education during a special called meeting on Wednesday.
Carter shared some of the district's COVID-19 numbers in his report to the board. Since the start of November, 15 students and 19 staff members have tested positive for the virus, with McCracken County reporting 63 new cases on Wednesday.
"What's going on in the community filters in to our buildings," Carter said.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced a record breaking 2,700 new COVID-19 cases across the state Wednesday. Carter said a spike in COVID-19 cases is the main reason they'll continue virtual learning until after the Thanksgiving break period.
"These are positive test results related to this that are saying, hey, this is increasing, and it's increasing exponentially, and we've got to recognize that," Carter said.
Extracurricular activities will still be taking place throughout the district. Carter believes it's crucial to keep the students' mental well being at the forefront of their focus.
"We still value and we want to see our students as much as possible," Carter said. "But it's got to be in a safe, controlled, very tight process."
Kentucky's positivity rate is 8.12% Wednesday, as we near the middle of the month. With more cases popping up, the school district has seen more than 200 students quarantine since Nov. 2.
"Just be more vigilant," Carter said. "There's recommendations for that, that we can go, but if we can take and reduce the potential exposure, hopefully we can get this under control."
The district will track McCracken County's COVID-19 statistics to make future decisions on how and when students will return to school. Carter says they will look at the county's updated data at next week's Board of Education meeting.