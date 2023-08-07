PADUCAH — Kitten season is here, and it has brought the McGangsters to maximum capacity. This particular time of year is when cats reproduce rapidly.
According to the Humane Society of the United States, there are an estimated 30 to 40 million "community cats" in the nation. Those cats will produce 80% of the kittens in the U.S.
Jim Gatlin, Co-Founder of the McGangsters, said kitten season for this area is around April to late August.
With the uptick in the kitten population, the McGangsters have continued their visits to places like Top Quality Consignment in Paducah, Kentucky. Their goal with these visits is to get kittens adopted and to bring in donations from the community.
He said the sudden increase was unexpected this year.
"We were even remarking on how slow kitten season was, and then it exploded all at once," said Gatlin.
The McGangsters feed more than 300 cats in the McCracken area twice per day. Their group includes fosters for 100 cats, and they are at max capacity.
Like many animal groups and shelters, the group needs donations. That includes items like food and litter and money for vet bills.
Gatlin knows that spaying and neutering these cats is expensive.
"In a lot of areas, they just can't afford spay and neuter... Up the street here at Country Aire Mobile Home Park we've probably spayed and neutered 200 cats in that neighborhood," Gatlin said.
He said until more adoptions are made, they can't take in any more cats or kittens.
There are many ways to lend a helping paw to the McGangsters:
- Call in a donation to Lone Oak Animal Clinic at 270-554-0385. Be sure to let them know it will go into the McGangsters' account.
- Mail a check payable to Lone Oak Animal Clinic to 125 Augusta Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky, 42003. Be sure to write a note stating that it will go toward the McGangsters' account.
- Send a donation to the McGangsters' Venmo @themcgangsters
- Send a donation to the McGangsters' Cashapp $themcgangsters
- Send a donation to the McGangsters' PayPal themcgangsterfund@gmail.com
To follow the McGangsters on Facebook, click here.