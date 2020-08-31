PADUCAH — Democratic Senate candidate Amy McGrath will be in Paducah on Monday with former NBC star Rex Chapman, who also played for the Kentucky Wildcats, to talk health care, McGrath's campaign says.
McGrath's campaign says Chapman, who is now an addiction recovery advocate after battling addiction himself, will join her for a news conference at the Port of Paducah, where they will discuss the candidate's plans to improve and expand health care.
McGrath is running against U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Expanding health care has been an issue at the center of McGrath's campaign.
Chapman confirmed that he will appear with McGrath in Paducah in a tweet Sunday evening.
"I’ll be in my old stomping grounds tomorrow - western KY (Paducah) with my buddy Amy McGrath. Anxious to see old friends & friendly faces," Chapman said. "I’ll explain how Mitch McConnell has failed Kentucky on opioids. He was elected my Junior year in high school. I’m now 52. Out of touch..."
Before he went on to play for the Wildcats and then in the NBA for the Charlotte Hornets, the Washington Bullets, the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns, Chapman was a graduate of Apollo High School in Owensboro.
McGrath will be holding a meet and greet with supporters Monday at 1025 Jefferson St. in Paducah. A news conference will follow at 1:30 at the Port of Paducah, at Broadway and Kentucky Ave.