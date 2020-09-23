PADUCAH — Parents will do anything to make sure their kids live comfortable, happy lives.
That's what 23-year-old mom Mary Greer is trying to do for her six-year-old son, Kortlyn.
He was diagnosed with FOXG1 syndrome two years ago. It's a rare disorder that affects neurological development.
"It's not been easy, it's been real, he's taught me a lot about myself, he 's taught me a lot about life in general," said Greer.
His babysitter started two go-fund-me accounts for him.
One was created to get him a special chair, the second one was made to get a wheel-chair accessible van to help him and his family.
It's been hard to raise money because of busy work days and the pandemic, so they are asking for help.
Greer takes her children out almost every day, wheeling Kortlyn down their man-made ramp.
She puts her two-year-old in their jeep first, before beginning the process of seating Kortlyn.
He weighs more than 50 pounds.
That's weight that she has to carry in and out of her car, every time she makes a stop.
Greer also demonstrated how he builds and breaks down his wheelchair.
"He's already got issues like with his hips being dislocated and stuff, because he keeps his legs open, but we can't just pick him up under his armpits anymore." said Greer.
"He's so heavy, so you kind of got to like pick him up like a baby."
Kortlyn was diagnosed with FOXG1 syndrome at four-years-old.
He has seizures and other medical conditions.
Greer said she does what she can to make life easier for him, like making sure he is comfortable in his Active seat.
"A little boy that he went to Easter Seals with, his mother actually gave it to us, because he had passed away," said Greer.
This active seat allows him to sit comfortably on the ground, while at eye-level with others.
He has one at school. His teacher Amy Bakehouse said, these chairs are not easy to get your hands on.
"We're also looking to see if we can source another one from another location for him to borrow because they're really expensive,"
"You're not going to stay in it that long when you're growing and he's definitely growing, he's not a child that's finished growing at all cause he's a first-grader." said Blakehouse.
Bakehouse works with him every day, monitoring his progress, and helping him play on the swing.
She says he lives differently, but he should be treated like a little boy.
"They can communicate, they can enjoy life, please don't feel sorry for them, help them," said Bakehouse.
"I just I love my kids and I hate when people act like oh they can't do anything."
The family acknowledged that times are hard, so they appreciate any donation that comes there way.
