MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Across the nation, stores are running out of meat products, and prices are beginning to rise. Chablis and Josh Anderson, owners of Farm to Fork in Benton, Kentucky, say they're still providing meat to their customers.
"We are getting our beef processed every single week and stocking every single week, so from here on out we'll be able to have meat for everybody," Chablis said.
Just down the road at Off the Hoof, the market's meat manager, Matt McNally, says more people are starting to come in as bigger supermarkets start to run out.
"I've had calls all the way from Metropolis, all the way down to Henry County, Tennessee. We're seeing an influx of a lot of people a lot of people coming in," McNally said. "Especially with the campgrounds and everybody wanting to be outside and start grilling right now. They can't find no beef at the big chain stores right now."
A benefit of buying your meet locally is knowing exactly where it comes from. You're also helping support a local business in the process.
"We raise all our own beef, so there's no extra additives, preservatives, antibiotics — no growth hormones," Josh said. "So it's as fresh as you can get and as clean as you can get."
Farm to Fork and Off the Hoof are continuing to serve customers. Unlike national grocery chains, for now, Farm to Fork and Off the Hoof are not limiting how much meat people can buy.