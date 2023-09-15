PADUCAH — As the demand for certain medications continues to rise, many pharmacies and hospitals are experiencing shortages, leaving patients struggling to access necessary treatments.
There is a shortage of medications for various illnesses and conditions ranging from ADHD to diabetes and medicines for weight loss and pain.
Local doctors and pharmacists said the ADHD medication Adderall is the most demanded medication, although there are several others, including another ADHD drug, Concerta, and the antibiotic amoxicillin.
Marshall Davis, the owner of Davis Drugs, said his pharmacies are seeing shortages across the board.
"Well, we see shortages in medicine like Mounjaro, Wegovys," Jones said. "Also, those GLP1 drugs for weight loss, Adderall, even some of the Vyvanse." Mounjaro is an anti-diabetes medication, and Wegovy is a weight loss drug. Vyvanse is an ADHD medication.
Davis said many factors cause drug shortages as manufacturers weigh options.
"There are lots of different reasons for it," Davis said. "Some of it is the government restriction on how many manufacturers can produce controlled substances. Other times, manufacturers are leaving the market."
Daniel Jones is also a pharmacy owner. He said the shortages at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy are causing him to spend extra funds to meet patients' demands.
"I can't tell you how much my credit card bill is because I buy from so many different places," Jones said. "We used to buy from one or two sources; now, we're buying from almost eight and 10 sources."
Jones advises patients to keep a close eye on dosages and reach out before running out to stay stocked on medication as they navigate the ongoing shortages.
Doctor of Nursing Practice Cainan Jones with Four Rivers Internal Medicine said drug shortages can cause doctors and pharmacists to seek alternative medications, resulting in patients not receiving the specific medicine their insurance covers.
"When a doctor tries to fill a prescription and the specific medication is unavailable, it strains the patient's insurance," he said. "When we do that and send it, even if they have it, their insurance doesn't cover it; it's $300. That's not feasible, and some people had to go without medication, which could put their jobs at risk."
Jones said patients should contact your insurance provider if they're experience a medicine shortage. He said insurers must provide a list of medicines if they do not cover alternatives a doctor prescribes.
"They are required to provide you with the medication formulary," he said. "Which will list out what medications they will and won't pay for."
He said the shortages also put stress on staff.
"One major issue is that changing medications requires significant additional work," he said. "There are numerous steps involved in sending controlled drugs, and if the pharmacy does not have the necessary medication, it must be sent to another pharmacy, restarting the entire process."
Both pharmacies and Jones advise patients to reach out if they run low on medication. They said this ensures timely refills and uninterrupted treatment.