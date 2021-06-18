PADUCAH — The B-25 Barnstorming Tour Across Kentucky starts in Paducah on Friday, June 18.
The Commemorative Air Force Missouri Wing's World War II-era B-25 Mitchell bomber "Show Me" will fly to five Kentucky cities: Paducah, Somerset, Morehead, Frankfort and Leitchfield. At each stop, WWII veterans will get a free ride on the bomber. Paducah's response was so great that Honor Flight Bluegrass, the Kentucky Veterans Trust Fund Program and the CAF crew added a third flight. That means 15 local veterans will get a ride.
This is the passenger manifest listing them all.
Charles Baker
This 93 year old from the Reidland area of Paducah is a proud Marine. Baker served as an air traffic controller during the war.
Charles Riggs
Riggs joined the Army Air Corps in 1943, but was just 17 years old, so he was put on inactive duty until March 1944, when he turned 18. He then became a ball turret gunner in a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress. Riggs served in 12 bombing missions with the 95th Bomb Group, before using those planes to make food drops for civilians starving in the Netherlands.
David Payne
Payne is a face you'll recognize. The 100-year-old was the subject of a Service & Sacrifice back in March. He witnessed and survived the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Eugene Waggoner
Waggoner, a Marine, is another face and voice you'll recognize from at least two stories on Local 6.
Waggoner was there for the D-Day landings at Normandy when the Allies invaded Europe. He was a navigator onboard an LST. Waggoner was also there for the assault of Okinawa.
William Kitchen
Kitchen enlisted in the Navy on his birthday in 1945, and took part in the occupation of Japan.
Jim Martin
Martin, now 95 years old, served as a Machinist Mate 3rd Class in the Navy.
Hank Drury
Drury spent three years in the 6th Armored Cavalry Regiment, leaving at the age of 21. Today, he's 93.
George Poe
This Paducah native was just 17-years-old, working as a truck driver for a farm feed store, when Uncle Sam came knocking. He was drafted at 18.
Arthur Feather
Feather celebrates his 99th birthday in October of this year. He enlisted in the Army in October of 1942 and was in the European Theater of Operations.
Dale Faughn
This 95-year-old Lyon County native and Marine 5th Division served at Iwo Jima. He tells people this: "I won't tell you what I did for the war, but I'll tell you what the war did for me." Faughn was a teacher for 61 years.
George Brock
Brock is coming up for the flight from Fulton, Kentucky. He served initially in the Army, ferrying materials via amphibious vehicles from supply ships to troops and other personnel stationed on Okinawa. He also served in the Air Force. Brock is now 94 years old.
Clinton Perry
Perry was a staff sergeant in the 14th Armored Division of the Army. The 95 year old is coming up from the family farm in Princeton, Kentucky.
Harlan Beck
When Beck turned 18, he went down to join the Navy. Instead, he was chosen to be a Marine, 1st Division. Beck was training to invade Japan. Then came August 6, 1945, and the bombing of Hiroshima. He's 96 years old, and this is only the second time he'll have flown in a plane.
Michael McCrate
McCrate just celebrated 98th birthday. He fought in the South Pacific during WWII.
Duncan Alexander
At 96 years old, this Navy veteran plans to drive himself the 45 minutes from Water Valley to Paducah for the flight on Friday. We were unable to get a photo of him before the honor flight, but we look forward to seeing him and all these veterans on Friday.