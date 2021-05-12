PADUCAH — A memorial celebration for the late Albert Jones will be held Thursday afternoon in Paducah, with Gov. Andy Beshear is among those set to honor his legacy. The former Paducah mayor, state lawmaker and legal titan died in February at the age of 91.
Bryant Law Center is presenting "A Tribute to the Life of Albert Jones" from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, at Albert Jones Park in Paducah.
Jones was a Paducah native and star high school athlete who earned his law degree from the University of Kentucky before embarking on a career that included a long stint as a McCracken County commonwealth's attorney, a U.S. attorney, state lawmaker and Paducah mayor. He was also a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation at one point, investigating mob activity in Las Vegas.
Attorney Mark Bryant, a relative of Jones who Jones also mentored, talked with Local 6 Tuesday about the upcoming memorial.
"We've got several people who are going to speak, and we've got some great music. If you all's lives were touched by Albert Jones or if you knew him, I hope you'll come," Bryant said.
In addition to the governor, speakers will include Paducah Mayor George Bray, McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer, state Sen. Dorsey Ridley, Chief Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd and former Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Bill Cunningham. The 101st Airborne Division Brass Quintet and the Paducah Tilghman High School Another Shade Of Blue choir will perform.
For those who wish to attend the event but cannot make it out in person, Local 6 will livestream the tribute online. Those who attend in person should know that shuttles from Brooks Stadium will be available starting at 10:30 a.m., because of limited parking at Albert Jones Park.
For more information on the event, including pandemic precautions that will be in place, click here.