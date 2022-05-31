FREDONIA, KY — A day of remembrance: Across the country, and right here in the Local 6 area, people are observing Memorial Day to honor those who gave their lives for freedom in this country.
In Fredonia, Kentucky, they unveiled a new veterans memorial to salute those men and women.
The granite monument is surrounded by memorial bricks etched with the names of fallen veterans. Behind it are flags representing every branch of the military.
The dedication began with the raising of the American flag. The hundreds of people in attendance sang the Star Spangled Banner, together as one voice.
With helicopters flying overhead, Vietnam War veteran Chuck Shipley said he's taking Monday to remember loved ones he's lost. “I lost all three of my kids. I lost my daughter in Iraq, and my two sons, who were SEALs, I lost them in Afghanistan,” Shipley said.
Flags were raised for every branch of the military, accompanied by their respective anthems.
Shipley represents a special group of soldiers: the prisoners of war and the missing in action.
“I went behind enemy lines and assassinated people, and got back on my own. I was one of the expendable bunch. You know, if you got caught, they didn't know who you were,” Shipley said.
Shipley said he made it back, but it’s more important to honor the ones who didn't. Fredonia is doing just that.
“It means a lot for this town. It makes us remember and humble to the guys that gave all,” Shipley says.
Shipley and his wife, who is also a Vietnam veteran, travel to veteran’s memorials across the state.
They're excited to see the new memorial in Fredonia continue to grow.
Memorial brick dedications are ongoing. Veterans don't have to be from Fredonia, and names can be those of people who served during any period in our country's history.
The Fredonia Valley Veterans Memorial is also planning to add a second phase, with additional parks to honor first responders and correctional officers. Work is scheduled to begin later this summer.