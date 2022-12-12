MAYFIELD, KY — In honor of the one-year anniversary of the Dec. 10 tornadoes, the Fraternal Order of Police held a memorial walk in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Hundreds walked the 2-mile route from the former Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory to the Mayfield court square.
Every step they took was in honor of those who died one year ago.
On the night of Dec. 10, Mack Anderson was trapped in the rubble at Mayfield Consumer Products for more than 10 hours.
“It just started throwing everybody. I seen my life flash before my eyes,” Anderson says.
Still recovering from his injuries, Anderson says the last year has been difficult.
“I ain't got no feeling on my left side, so it's been hard,” says Anderson.
After learning how to walk again, Anderson walked in honor of his nine coworkers who died that night.
He was joined by first responders and many others remembering the lives that were lost.
“It's a blessing. It's a blessing to see everybody,” Anderson says.
Jacob Mason, with the Fraternal Order of Police, says they wanted to create a space for people to come together and to remember.
And they were following through, rain or shine.
“It makes us proud. I'd say we had over 300 people there. To see everybody come out, regardless of the weather, it means a lot to us,” Mason says.
The walk concluded at the court square where attendees fellowshipped over a meal.
The FOP had one last stop to make.
They visited the gravesite of Robert Daniels, fellow FOP member, who sacrificed his life that night to save seven inmates that were in the candle factory.
“It's a— In our line of work, we're a family. It's a hard day to remember for all of us,” Mason says.
They want Daniels' memory to live on, along with the 23 other people from Graves County that were killed by the storm.
So this is the beginning of a new tradition.
“The plan is to do this every year until the courthouse is rebuilt. The plan is to put pictures of every event that we have up until that point in the new courthouse to show that we're all together, and we're going to continue to help this community grow,” Mason says.
Anderson will be there, thankful to still be alive.
He says he doesn't take it for granted.
“I thank God that I'm still here, and I can see my grandkids and my daughters and my fiancée. I know God is good,” Anderson says.
The FOP says this walk is a symbol of the community's strength.
With every walk—they hope to be one step closer to total recovery.