PADUCAH — When we're nearing the end of our lives or if we're facing serious illness, we can only hope the health care workers we need are there. In hospice care, volunteers are a big part of that effort. Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital's hospice program is facing a shortage of them.
There are only 49 active volunteers covering 13 regions in Kentucky and three in Illinois — and 188 patients rely on them. These volunteers do things like reading to patients, playing music and assisting wherever help is needed.
Susan Cooke volunteers for the program and has been working with Billy Lanier and Larry Furman. These two just get each other.
"I rely on him. No one else in this room can tell what I am going through when I say, 'Ugh, I have trouble breathing,' you know?" says Furman.
The two have been together for 22 years in health, and now, in sickness. Both are living with COPD.
"People forget that love is needed. The volunteers give us that in their way," Furman says.
Mercy Health is alongside them on the journey. "It is a quality of care. It keeps you at home. You have someone checking on you constantly, 24/7. I can pick up the phone and somebody will be here," says Lanier.
Through it all, they remain positive. They say it's thanks to their volunteer, Cooke.
"This volunteer, Susan, has been with us maybe two months, and she knows about as much about us and our family life as people who have known us for years," Lanier says.
She's been with the program for 6 years, and she says she is dedicated to not only being a helping hand, but also just someone they can talk to.
"I'm willing to be his sous chef, anything. So when I drive here, I'm open to any possibility. When I get here, the first thing I do is look at them both and let them know how much I love them," she says.
Susan visits Lanier and Furman every Thursday and has built a loving bond with the couple.
"It's very easy for people to think I do for them, but nobody realizes what they do for me. So it’s a very win-win situation," Cooke says.
And her work means everything to the couple. "I think the volunteers give more than they get, and that's important. That's important to me," says Lanier.
