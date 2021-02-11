PADUCAH — Slick roads and icy sidewalks are all things you can expect to see this week. If you need to get up early for work, you need to be careful going to your car and avoid a dangerous slip. Mercy Regional EMS Executive Director Jeremy Jeffrey said a serious fall could result in broken bones, severe head injuries, and a trip to the hospital.
"We don't want you outside exposed to the elements and not be able to get help. Check on your neighbors right now. If you haven't heard from them, and they don't answer their phones, let someone know," Jeffrey said. "Again just to reiterate, if you don't have to be out right now don't get out."
Local 6 Morning Anchor Mike Mallory was putting salt around his house Wednesday afternoon. Unfortunately he slipped and fell while going home for his break.
"Came in on my break and was going to drive my wife to work," Mallory said. "And I told her, 'Be careful. That first step out is most dangerous,' Then I took the first step out and bam!"
Thankfully, the extent of his injuries was just a bruised wrist. It's a good example of why it's crucial to be careful during icy weather.
"It was so slick, and it was such a fast and violent fall. I did think I was hurt at first, and my wrist is really sore now. I got the salt. I just hadn't put it down yet," Mallory said. "I've done it since then. But it can happen so fast.
Jeffrey said it's best to stay home unless it's absolutely necessary for you to go outside. If you do leave your house, Jeffrey said to have your cell phone fully charged.
Mercy Regional EMS has salt and sand inside its ambulances to deal with any icy sidewalks. Jeffrey says the weather will have an impact on their response time.