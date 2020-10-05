PADUCAH — October is domestic violence awareness month, and the COVID-19 pandemic has brought another set of challenges for victims.
The Merryman House in Paducah is a safe haven for domestic violence survivors.
Executive Director Mary Foley said it's important to remember how severe this issue is. "We're talking about a social issue that leads to death," Foley said.
There's room for 36 people. Foley said there are 41 people in the emergency shelter. Foley said Merryman House is seeing more severe cases during the pandemic.
"You take away resources," Foley said. "You take away support. You take away access of other eyes and ears. In that situation, then before you know it, we escalate more quickly."
Foley said child care, money or transportation may stand in the way of victims seeking help. She said you can help lead them to the right resources.
"Normalize the conversation," Foley said. "Reach out if something doesn't feel right. If you see something, say something. And then be willing to move a barrier."
Foley said Merryman House is taking public health precautions related to the pandemic. She said they will continue to support as many survivors as they can.
The Merrryman House hotline is 270-443-6001. To learn more about how the Merryman House helps domestic violence survivors, visit merrymanhouse.org.