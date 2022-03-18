PADUCAH — Those who stand in the gap for victims of domestic violence in west Kentucky are reacting to news that President Joe Biden reauthorized landmark legislation: the Violence Against Women Act.
The law is aimed at protecting and supporting survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking.
Merryman House Executive Director Mary Foley says the money will not only impact survivors but also those working to protect them.
She says beyond the money, the Violence Against Women Act is crucial to changing the culture surrounding domestic violence and how we respond.
"It gives me that spring forward. This is worth it. We are making a difference," Foley says. She explained the legislation is evolving to address needs of the time. She says this is a huge win for survivors and those who fight to protect them. The VAWA releases dollars for grant money to pay for a wide scope of services and programs.
"It allows for access for those that are federally underserved. It allows for housing opportunities. It allows for shelters. It allows for rape crisis center and child advocacy training," Foley says.
She says they rely on federal funds primarily, and also private donors to provide for as many as 1,000 individuals who will walk through their doors and seek housing in their shelter. She says they can house 36 and the shelter is always full.
"Think about what it takes to sustain your family," Foley says. "Well, Merryman House shelters 36 at least meals, so that's three meals a day and all the things they go with a family of 36."
Foley says the act also funds training for law enforcement, rape prevention and now also targets issues that arose due to the pandemic.
"I am so thankful for our legislatures that continually fight for our funding and programs. I want people to know domestic violence is real. It’s here in your community, and you can do something about it,” she says.
"Every day is different," Mary Jackson says. "When the phone rings, it could be so many different things, and you just have to say a prayer when you answer the call."
Jackson works with survivors. She has been on staff at Merryman House for 24 years. She explains every program and element of what goes into freeing someone from domestic violence is necessary and important. She says those things include everything from housing to employment to food and so much more.
"It's like an onion. You just have to peel back the layers, and every layer is important," she says.
She has this message from every survivor of domestic violence: "Just don't look away, we are important and we just need some help," she says.
Directors at Merryman House say in our area 1 in 3 will fall victim to abuse.
The Violence Against Women Act is part of a $1.5 trillion government funding bill.
The spending package also included aid to Ukraine.