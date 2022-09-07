METROPOLIS, IL — A Recovery Resource Night is scheduled for Thursday at Eastland Life Church in Metropolis, Illinois.
Organizers say the event will bring multiple recovery resources together so people in the community can learn more about those resources. Treatment centers will have booths at the Recovery Resource Night, and organizers say free naloxone training will be offered. Naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, is a life-saving opioid overdose reversal medication. The Southern 7 Health Department will also have a "hidden in plain sight" display at the event. The display is set up like a teenager's bedroom. Organizers say parents will be invited to search the fake bedroom and see if they can spot the possible clues of substance use that could be overlooked.
The event is being co-hosted by Eastland Life Church 3D Life Recovery and the Massac County Drug Awareness Coalition.
“Many people do not know what treatment resources for substance use disorder are available in the area,” MCDAC Director Holly Windhorst said in a statement Tuesday. “We have people stop in our office all the time asking where to turn for themselves or a family member who needs help. We hope that this event will provide some education to Massac County about what options are available.”
MCDAC says the Recovery Resource Night will also include guest speakers, activities for children, free food and gift card giveaways.
Windhorst said the entire community is invited to attend the event. The Recovery Resource Night will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the church, which is at 716 East 3rd St. in Metropolis.