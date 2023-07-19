METROPOLIS, IL — Local 6 received reports of storm damage from a lot of places Tuesday, including from Massac County, Illinois. In the Metropolis area there were a lot of trees and power lines down.
Multiple people told us Tuesday could have worse. It's reminding them to be prepared for not if but when severe weather strikes.
"It felt scary...real scary," said Marilyn Chambers.
When storms rolled into Metropolis, Chambers and her granddaughter were at home.
"I thought, ‘Well, maybe it ain’t as bad as it is.’ And I come and looked out my front door, and my trampoline was flying up in the air," she said. The trampoline landed on some nearby powerlines.
"I said today's the first day I really been scared here, you know, because the trees were laying down, and my trash can took off half, you know, half down the block," said Chambers.
But she and her granddaughter were safe.
"We made it, and that's all that matters," said Chambers.
Just three minutes away, Joyce Wernke felt that same relief. She also had damage from the storm.
"I happen to look out my front window, and I can see the, from the park, the rain and wind was coming. Then it hit, and when it hit my trees, I was looking out the front window, and the trees were falling," said Wernke.
Wernke wasn't home when the tornado warning was issued Tuesday afternoon. She rushed home for her dog, Precious.
"I would die for my dog," said Wernke. She said she had a tough time during the storm.
"I had to get my inhaler and everything. I just couldn't breathe, hardly," she said. But much like Chambers and her granddaughter, Wernke said she's just happy everyone is safe.