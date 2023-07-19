Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 516 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS ALEXANDER JACKSON JOHNSON MASSAC PERRY POPE PULASKI UNION WILLIAMSON IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY BALLARD CALLOWAY CARLISLE FULTON GRAVES HICKMAN LIVINGSTON LYON MARSHALL MCCRACKEN TRIGG IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI BOLLINGER CAPE GIRARDEAU MISSISSIPPI PERRY SCOTT THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, CADIZ, CAIRO, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, EDDYVILLE, GOLCONDA, HERRIN, HICKMAN, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MARBLE HILL, MAYFIELD, METROPOLIS, MOUND CITY, MURPHYSBORO, MURRAY, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PINCKNEYVILLE, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VIENNA, AND WICKLIFFE.

.Multiple rounds of thunderstorms will keep the potential for flash flooding, some significant, across the watch area through early morning. At this time, the heaviest rainfall totals are expected across far southern Illinois and the Purchase area of western Kentucky, where some locations will pick up over 5 inches of rain. Localized rainfall totals of up to 10 inches are possible and may result in significant life threatening flooding. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be likely. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander, Gallatin, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. A few locations will experience significant life threatening flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Multiple rounds of thunderstorms may produce 5 to as much as locally 10 inches of rainfall. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Move to higher ground if flooding threatens your location. Avoid flooded roadways. &&