Mexican Meth

WESTERN KENTUCKY — Meth is making a comeback in western Kentucky again, and it's not the same type of meth local law enforcement agencies have dealt with in the past. This meth is not homemade, but made in Mexican drug labs and smuggled across the southern boarder by drug cartels.
"They just totally have bombarded our area with this crystal meth that's made in the big super labs," says Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden.
Hayden has spent most of his career helping get drugs off the streets, and now that's becoming even more challenging. The new meth being produced in Mexico is a lot stronger and more deadly than meth made in homemade labs.
"The quantities of methamphetamine we're seizing locally and other agencies — local and state agencies — are large quantities of this drug, which 10 years ago would have been unheard of," says Hayden.
McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter has seen his fair share of meth in his county recently, too.
"In the past year, McCracken County Sheriff's Office, we have either personally seized or directly been responsible for the seizure of in excess of about 200 pounds of methamphetamine," says Carter.
Carter believes the key to combating the issue is collaboration among law enforcement agencies.
"Agencies working together across western Kentucky and even beyond is definitely what it's going to take for us to stay on top of this problem," says Carter.
Hayden says they will not give up until they rid the region of that deadly drug.
"We do not want this to be a safe haven. We don't want them to feel comfortable doing what they're doing," Hayden says about drug traffickers.
