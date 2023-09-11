MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Miracle League of Western Kentucky held its opening day Saturday, allowing those with special needs to play baseball.
The league consists of 42 players, in addition to another 42 volunteers or "buddies" who help to make games happen.
Meagan Hicks was there to volunteer and to support her stepson, Travis.
"It just brings tears and joy in my heart to see them so excited and it- I don't care if it's not a home run or just a second base or whatever just to see the joy in their faces and all that they've accomplished it's — it's really awesome," said Hicks.
The C-F-S-B Field of Dreams is made entirely of poured rubber, which makes it easier for players to get from base to base.
Each player was able to choose their walk-up song and hear their name announced, that's in addition to hearing the crowd go wild.
Marshall County Parks Director Britney Hargrove said their hope for the games is to create good memories.
"I think that it's that encouragement and that cheer — if they can take that from today and carry it on with them through the week, you know when maybe they're having a bad day during the week they can look back on this moment when they were a celebrity, they were an all-star. For those few minutes when they were up to bat. We hope that that carries over and keeps those smiles going all week long," said Hargrove.
Hicks said this team will help those with special needs to feel included.
"It really helps with the kids that are not included to let them feel like they are part of a team — part of a league. It gives them the happiness that they're fulfilling in their life just like everyone else," said Hicks.
Hargrove said they are still accepting players. They have enough volunteers for this season. Their next steps are building a concession stand, bathrooms, and an inclusive playground.
Upcoming game days are September 16, 23, and October 14.
To sign up to play, visit the Miracle League of Western Kentucky Facebook page or call 270-527-5284.