Appearing virtually before the U.S. Senate Committee on Rules and Administration Tuesday, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said misinformation is the biggest threat to election systems in the United States.
The committee handles federal election legislation.
"Misinformation is the most serious threat our election system faces, because it is upstream of so many other problems we face: safety of election officials, willingness of election officials — including volunteer poll workers — to serve, voter turnout, polarization and, ultimately, the accepted legitimacy of our democratic system," Adams said.
Adams said misinformation is not a partisan issue, because it is not limited to one party or political side.
The Paducah native said he and other election officials and state legislators are frustrated by what he calls "the unwillingness of certain quarters, on both sides of the aisle, to accept the reality that our election process is accessible and secure."
"In our current populist, anti-establishment political culture, part of this is organic, a reflexive refusal to believe anything somebody in the government says. This is not unique to elections, as we’ve seen with lagging vaccination rates. However, part of this is not organic, but rather is driven by political actors who perceive some benefit in misinforming voters," Adams said.
The secretary of state spoke about the state's handling of last year's presidential election, which featured new voting procedures, as well as expanded access to early and mail-in ballot voting because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"In Kentucky, voting has never been as accessible and as secure as it has been during the 21 months of my term. Last year, three months after being sworn in, I asked our legislature to grant me, a Republican, and our Democratic governor, joint emergency powers to alter election procedures as necessary to ensure public safety without sacrificing voter access or ballot integrity."
As a result, he said last year's election showed plenty of positive signs for the future.
"The result was a primary election and a general election that each set records for turnout, yet no spike in COVID-19 cases deriving from the in-person voting," Adams said. "This approach proved so successful and so popular that our Republican-controlled legislature voted nearly unanimously to make most of these temporary changes permanent — early voting, an absentee ballot-request portal, drop boxes, and more."
This is the third time a congressional committee has invited Adams to appear and share his view on election manners.