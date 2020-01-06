MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY— The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help finding two missing teens.
Cassidy Crabtree, 17-years-old, and Apelina Novetske, 16-years-old, were both reported missing Saturday morning.
Deputies believe they are together in the Paducah area or Crittenden County/ Marion, KY.
Crabtree is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 190 pounds with blonde shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a cranberry colored sweater and black leggings. Deputies say she may be carrying a pink Nike backpack.
Novetske is 5 feet 1 inch tall, 190 pounds with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing black jeans, a pink sweater with a bible verse quote on it and white Crocs.
If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, please contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719.