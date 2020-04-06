JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he is issuing a stay at home order that will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Parson says his order will allow essential businesses to operate, but it will tighten regulations for the businesses that are allowed to operate.
"There comes a time when we have to make major sacrifices in our lives," Parson says. "But now more than ever, we must all make sacrifices."
He says the order is about protecting "our friends, our families and our neighbors."
"This is about the entire state of Missouri," the governor says.
A news release the governor's office sent during Parson's briefing says the order requires:
The release says Missourians are still allowed to access essential services like grocery stores, gas stations, banks and outdoor recreation, as long as the proper precautions are taken to obey social distancing guidelines.
